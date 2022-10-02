Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 15,125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,319,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,464,000 after buying an additional 31,354 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Walmart by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Walmart by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,534,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,921. The company has a market capitalization of $352.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

