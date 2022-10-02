Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,844 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,133 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,118,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,423,000 after buying an additional 68,874 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 29,546 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,432 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of COP traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,171,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,981. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.45. The stock has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.