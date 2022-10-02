Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Down 25.6% in September

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Studio City International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,936,918 shares during the quarter. Studio City International comprises 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Studio City International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Studio City International stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.19. 6,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,574. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. Studio City International has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $242.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.11.

About Studio City International

Studio City International ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($1.89) million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 286.51% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

