Successful Portfolios LLC Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,145,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,913,000 after purchasing an additional 167,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $154,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

