Successful Portfolios LLC Has $497,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $93,000.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.88. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

