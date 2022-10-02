Successful Portfolios LLC Has $959,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 664,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,479,000 after buying an additional 33,128 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

EFV stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

