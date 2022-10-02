Successful Portfolios LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $251,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $154.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

