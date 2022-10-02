Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.