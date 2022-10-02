Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 327 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,618 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,608 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,575,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.75 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.37, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.41.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $403,719.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,952,925.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $96,583.41. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $403,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,952,925.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,587,336. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

