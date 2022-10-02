Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.99 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of PM stock traded down $3.08 on Friday, hitting $83.01. 7,259,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

