Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 1,344 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,025,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after buying an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

Comcast Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 31,419,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,603,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.