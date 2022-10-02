Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 178 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova lifted its stake in Amgen by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen Stock Performance

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.40. 2,543,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.33. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.