Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 292 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,738 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE MCD traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.74. 3,629,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,157. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

