Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 9,044 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,651,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965,696. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

