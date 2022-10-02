Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.1% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 910,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,940,000 after purchasing an additional 145,427 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 73.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 117,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 49,929 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,420 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $36.49. 14,585,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,602,586. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

