SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on SunOpta to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Stock Down 0.8 %

STKL stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.72 million, a PE ratio of -455.00 and a beta of 1.50. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $288,223.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,657.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $82,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,425 shares in the company, valued at $727,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,863 in the last ninety days. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after buying an additional 1,868,637 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.