SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $765,710.84 and approximately $3.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003106 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010825 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069501 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10624956 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
SuperLauncher Coin Profile
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,740,434 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SuperLauncher
