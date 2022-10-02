Susquehanna Lowers Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $79.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.57. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $65.03 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Railway

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $45,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 168.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 443,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $1,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.