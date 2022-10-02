Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BIOVF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

