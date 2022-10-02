Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $420.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $406.46.

Shares of SNPS opened at $305.51 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,268,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,081,000 after acquiring an additional 353,668 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,559,000 after acquiring an additional 305,194 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,922,000 after acquiring an additional 300,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

