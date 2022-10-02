Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.0% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSM opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

