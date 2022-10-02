Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Update

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,400 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 515,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,560,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,714,362.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 49,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $223,294.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,823,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,204,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,560,177 shares in the company, valued at $131,714,362.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,412,430 shares of company stock worth $24,968,977. 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 16.7% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,637,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 233,973 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 2,242.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,521,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,581 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 33.3% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,687 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 25,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 710,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,968. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.0318 dividend. This is an increase from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

