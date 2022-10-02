TERA (TERA) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.00

TERA (TERA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. TERA has a total market cap of $2.00 and $3.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TERA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010785 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s genesis date was July 1st, 2018. TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 709,086,511 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org.

TERA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

