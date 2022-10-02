Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. ResMed accounts for about 1.6% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,712 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at $22,683,426.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,549 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $218.30 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $275.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

