Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.8% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $275.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.10. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

