Tezos (XTZ) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00007294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and $44.29 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00013055 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010349 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000224 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012650 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 932,588,365 coins and its circulating supply is 911,094,777 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

