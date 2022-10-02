The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,107 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $555,083,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,585,000 after purchasing an additional 259,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,610,000 after purchasing an additional 479,927 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms have commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.58.

BK stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.52. 4,490,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.29.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

