The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.87. 7,633,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,614,673. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

