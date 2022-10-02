The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €17.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Warburg Research set a €27.40 ($27.96) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVK opened at €17.25 ($17.60) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($33.64). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.35.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

