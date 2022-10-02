The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Lowered by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,734 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Progressive worth $38,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Progressive by 1,254.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $116.21 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $129.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day moving average of $116.68. The company has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 83.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.