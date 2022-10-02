The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The RMR Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Stock Performance

Shares of RMR stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26. The RMR Group has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $37.72.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the first quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 120.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 58.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.