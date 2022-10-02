The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Short Interest Up 31.7% in September

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 593,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,455. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $42.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.72.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -54.66%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.