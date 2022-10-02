The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Vita Coco Stock Down 1.3 %

COCO opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $633.85 million and a P/E ratio of 47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Vita Coco news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $30,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $30,304.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $447,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,084 shares of company stock worth $2,415,240. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 327,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,450,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 573,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

