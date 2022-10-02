Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $153.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.50. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

