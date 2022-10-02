Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,170 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $710,595,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.54. 6,455,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,317. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Compass Point cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

