Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 24,048 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Union Pacific worth $191,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,416. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $194.73 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.47 and its 200-day moving average is $228.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.70.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

