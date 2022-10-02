Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.30% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $275,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.22. 1,242,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,947. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

