Truist Financial Corp Purchases 128,207 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,207 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $201,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.79.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,039. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

