Truist Financial Corp Purchases 3,105,744 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3,651.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105,744 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 2.47% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $320,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,329,000 after acquiring an additional 804,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after acquiring an additional 113,575 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,919,000 after acquiring an additional 675,688 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,894,000 after acquiring an additional 117,634 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $91.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,518. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.57.

