Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267,966 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $494,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,394 shares during the period. P E Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $251,096,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.34. 14,376,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,207,321. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.38 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

