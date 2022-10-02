Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,002 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.57% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $243,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,958,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,725. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.80 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

