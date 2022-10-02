Truist Financial Corp Sells 62,513 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,403,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,513 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.56% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $124,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,367,000 after buying an additional 303,911 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,538,000 after purchasing an additional 254,639 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,912,000 after purchasing an additional 87,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IJS stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.45. The company had a trading volume of 496,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,812. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.91. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.