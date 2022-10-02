Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 156 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,107 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,738 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 32.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,629,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,157. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

