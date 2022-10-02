Trust Co. of Virginia VA Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 75,463 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.54. 6,455,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,317. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

