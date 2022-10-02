Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys 4,079 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,515.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.21. 2,100,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,297. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.54. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.