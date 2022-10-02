Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases 10,369 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.8% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

D stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.11. 5,927,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,313. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.01 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

