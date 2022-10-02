Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases 7,040 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 831,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 40,575 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.20. 5,621,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,047,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.61 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

