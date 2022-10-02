Trust Co. of Virginia VA Reduces Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,188,000 after acquiring an additional 207,959 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 917,939 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,118,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,295,000 after acquiring an additional 202,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE:KMX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.02. 5,557,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,559. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average is $93.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.