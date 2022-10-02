Trust Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 12,151 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,062,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,111,000 after acquiring an additional 154,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,116,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in Mattel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,123,000 after buying an additional 1,878,547 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mattel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after buying an additional 693,226 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Mattel by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,211,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,590,000 after buying an additional 249,433 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

