Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.30 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,751 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,475 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.19.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE opened at $83.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

